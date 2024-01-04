Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $551.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Shares of PH opened at $450.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $291.62 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

