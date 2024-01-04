Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

Featured Articles

