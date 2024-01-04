PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

