PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.