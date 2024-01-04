PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

