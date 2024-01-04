Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $35.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $380.53 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.24 and a 200 day moving average of $447.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

