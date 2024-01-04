Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

