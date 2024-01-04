Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 16,468,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 53,745,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

