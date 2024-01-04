PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 84,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

