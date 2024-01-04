Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 195 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

