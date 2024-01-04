Piper Sandler Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $266.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.52. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $134.24 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $270,607,371. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.