Piper Sandler Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $23.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

