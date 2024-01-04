Piper Sandler Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $3.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matterport

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.