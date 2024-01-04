Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

