Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
