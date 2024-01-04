Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PFBC opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.