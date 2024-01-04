Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 451.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 31.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 306,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

