Private Ocean LLC Has $466,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.24 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.25 and its 200-day moving average is $510.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

