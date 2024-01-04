Private Ocean LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

