Private Ocean LLC Sells 74,320 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

