Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.