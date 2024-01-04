PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $108.25 Average PT from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,940 shares of company stock worth $4,767,962. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

