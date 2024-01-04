RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

