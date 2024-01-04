RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
