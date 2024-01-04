Raymond James & Associates Buys 62,938 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

