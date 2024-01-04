Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $84,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
