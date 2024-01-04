Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $84,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.