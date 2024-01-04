Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $94,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.17.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

