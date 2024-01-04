Raymond James & Associates Has $92.46 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $92,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average is $235.44. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

