Raymond James & Associates Has $98.61 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $98,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYY opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

