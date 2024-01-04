Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $96,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 40,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $256.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $231.93. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

