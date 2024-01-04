Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $82,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

