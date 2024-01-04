Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $816,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

