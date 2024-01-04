Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $816,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.