Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,135 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $107,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $150.65 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

