Raymond James & Associates Sells 349,047 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $80,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,928,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

