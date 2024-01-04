Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

