Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $43.62 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.