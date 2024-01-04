Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $59,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

