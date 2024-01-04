Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,533 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.