Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.