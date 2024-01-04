Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

