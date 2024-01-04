Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $8.79

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.01. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 63,590 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $756.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

