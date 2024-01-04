Reviewing Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.87 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.12

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Group and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $104.18, indicating a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

