Reviewing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Bancshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than First Merchants.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 22.26% 11.40% 1.26% First Merchants 26.50% 12.17% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $237.35 million 3.73 $62.92 million $2.71 10.52 First Merchants $712.95 million 2.97 $222.09 million $4.22 8.46

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats First Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

