Reviewing OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Rivals

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.18 OneMedNet Competitors $1.55 billion $78.66 million 10.97

OneMedNet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s competitors have a beta of 5.38, meaning that their average stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 772 1256 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given OneMedNet’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneMedNet competitors beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

