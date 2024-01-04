Reviewing Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than PolyPid.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -23.18% -13.60% PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.28

Volatility and Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats PolyPid on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

