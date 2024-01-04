Reviewing WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 3 0 2.75 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

WisdomTree currently has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.65% 13.19% 5.20% GAMCO Investors 27.08% 41.96% 27.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.31 $50.68 million $0.29 22.90 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.84 $65.56 million $2.55 7.38

GAMCO Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

WisdomTree beats GAMCO Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

