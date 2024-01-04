RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

