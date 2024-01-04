RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

