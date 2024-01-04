RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.97) to GBX 840 ($10.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 813.20 ($10.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 748.47. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,400.00%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($185,375.02). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

