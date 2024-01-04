Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

