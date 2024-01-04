Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
