Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) (ASX:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st.
Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) Company Profile
